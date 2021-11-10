MiL.k Reaches Market Cap of $90.55 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $90.55 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00072278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00097559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.37 or 1.00100433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.61 or 0.07061595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00019842 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.