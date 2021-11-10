Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. 4,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,283. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlefield Banc stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

