Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $12,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

USIO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 56,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. Equities analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 38.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Usio by 27.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Usio during the third quarter valued at $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

