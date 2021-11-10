Michael R. Dumais Sells 3,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

