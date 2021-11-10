Michael P. Gianoni Sells 4,980 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ BLKB opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,531.47 and a beta of 1.05.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
