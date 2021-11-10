Michael P. Gianoni Sells 4,980 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,531.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 26.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.