MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus Sells 7,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mcmanus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 41.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 117.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

