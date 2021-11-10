Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 51,088 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 204,352.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELY. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

ELY opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

