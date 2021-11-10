Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 29,239 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 112,457.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

