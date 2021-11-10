MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,024,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

