Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Down to $69.46

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.46, but opened at $67.24. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 403 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

