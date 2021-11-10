Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 904,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.