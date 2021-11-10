MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) traded up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.17. 127,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 70,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEGEF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.