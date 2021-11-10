MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of MediciNova worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediciNova by 126.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in MediciNova by 384.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MediciNova by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.34.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

