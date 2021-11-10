McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a PE ratio of -74.88.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.29%.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 40.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 906,927 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,450,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.