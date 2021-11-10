Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $450,741.16 and $67.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,808.58 or 1.15169366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00054004 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.00354586 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.12 or 0.00535472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00161890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001374 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.