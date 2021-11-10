Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.730-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS.

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,614. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

