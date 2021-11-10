Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.74. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Shares of MTCH opened at $155.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average of $151.80. Match Group has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

