Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.25. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 44,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.88%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 50,346 shares of company stock worth $157,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.