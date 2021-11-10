Maro Achieves Market Cap of $61.62 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $61.62 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maro has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00054766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00219622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00092098 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 954,402,619 coins and its circulating supply is 497,377,463 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

