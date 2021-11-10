Mark R. Paradowski Sells 7,537 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,686,000 after acquiring an additional 207,606 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

