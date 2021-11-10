Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (LOAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

LOAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 59,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,124. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

LOAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.