Man Group plc Acquires 242,300 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 460.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 242,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,444,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after purchasing an additional 642,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

