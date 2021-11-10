Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. 504,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

