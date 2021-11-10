Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $27,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 112.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

