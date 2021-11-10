Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $27,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 112.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CENX opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.67.
CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
