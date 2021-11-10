Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $1,095,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 81,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,022,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 231,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

