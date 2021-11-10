M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Natixis increased its stake in NIO by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NIO by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NIO by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,827,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

