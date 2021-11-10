M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

