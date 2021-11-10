Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LITE opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $79,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

