Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $470.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $478.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.12.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

