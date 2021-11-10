Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%.

NYSE:LU traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,906,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,954. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lufax stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 1,592.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lufax were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

