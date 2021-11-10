LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.88% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UGA opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.