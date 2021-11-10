LPL Financial LLC Has $750,000 Stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYJ opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $65.90.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

