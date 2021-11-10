LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.060-$-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.61 million.LivePerson also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.930-$-0.860 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.