Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Gap Down to $123.80

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.80, but opened at $118.45. Live Nation Entertainment shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 54,897 shares trading hands.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.