Linear Trading Up 22.2% This Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Linear has a market capitalization of $275.17 million and approximately $79.19 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00226327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00092745 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

