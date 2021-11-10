Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

LINC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $196.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.