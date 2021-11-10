Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80 to $6.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

LGND traded up $13.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.85. The company had a trading volume of 339,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

