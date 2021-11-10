Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 1,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Li Ning Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

