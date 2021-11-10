Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Issues Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

LMND traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $65.08. 50,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,783. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.66. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade makes up approximately 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

