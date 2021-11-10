Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Board Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,220. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.90, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,676 shares of company stock worth $22,394,921. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

