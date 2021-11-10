LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives €72.29 Average PT from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.79 ($84.45).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €1.16 ($1.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €55.82 ($65.67). The stock had a trading volume of 269,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

