Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sells $5,081,640.99 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $621.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.93. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $404.46 and a one year high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

