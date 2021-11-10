Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $653.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $690.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $623.04 and a 200-day moving average of $553.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

