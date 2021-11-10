Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.87. 100,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,013. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

