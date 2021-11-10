Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $43.32 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 3.2% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $43,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,955. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.