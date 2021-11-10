Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,418,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $301.54. 32,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock worth $214,345,054. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

