Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 149,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,182,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.55. The stock had a trading volume of 989,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

