KuCoin Token (KCS) One Day Volume Tops $94.67 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $23.71 or 0.00034822 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $94.67 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00054507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00219979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00092128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.