Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. 312,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,647. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.08.

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Krystal Biotech stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

