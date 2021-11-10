Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. 312,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,647. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.08.
KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
