Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.51. 1,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,128. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

